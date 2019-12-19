Rollover crash near Ballena leaves driver with major injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The driver of a commercial vehicle that rolled over today on Highway 78 near the community of Ballena was taken to a trauma center with major injuries, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 78 at Old Julian Highway, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez, who said the unidentified driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.

A stretch of Highway 78 near the crash scene was closed to traffic for about 2 1/2 hours.