By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Sentencing for Merritt delayed until Jan. 17

 
Last updated 12/18/2019 at 7:09pm

James McGee, the lead attorney for Charles "Chase" Merritt, was officially relieved of his duties from the team defending the man convicted of killing all four members of the McStay family of Fallbrook back in 2010 during a Nov. 1 court hearing.

Also during the hearing, Superior Court Judge Michael A. Smith vacated the Friday, Dec. 13, hearing and set a new sentencing date for Merritt for Jan. 17, 2020. The final sentencing date comes after a delay after a Sept. 27 hearing at which McGee notified the court of his intention to withdraw from the case.

Defense attorney Rajan Maline will contin...



