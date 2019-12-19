Sheriff's department offers safety tips for traveling on, near trains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With a record-breaking 116 million Americans nationwide hitting the road this holiday season, the San Diego County Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit today offered safety tips for travelers who will be taking trains or driving across rail lines on their journey.

Most importantly, sheriff's officials urged motorists to look both ways and listen when crossing over train trains, and anticipate that as train can arrive at any time from either direction.

They also warned drivers to never, ever try to beat a train. Sheriff's officials noted that even in a full emergency, it can...