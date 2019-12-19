Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Village News Staff 

Sheriff's Department searching for Chase Bank robber

 
Last updated 12/27/2019 at 7:42pm

Village News/Julie Reeder

Chase Bank in Fallbrook was robbed Friday, Dec. 27 at roughly 1:30 p.m. by a white male wearing a white, curly wig.

FALLBROOK - San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies and investigators are searching for a man who suspected of robbing Chase Bank in Fallbrook on Friday just after 1:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Amavisca, a white male between the ages of 55-65, wearing gray slacks and shirt with a black tie with a white, curly wig on his head, walked up to a teller at the bank and presented a demand note.

No weapon was used and no estimate about how much money the suspect made away with.

The department said the suspect could be bald and is about 5' 10" tall with a slim build.

The department's crime suppression team had left the bank at 1091 S Mission Road by 2:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-451-3100 and reference the bank robbery.

 
