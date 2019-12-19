Sheriffs Log Last updated 12/17/2019 at 11:07pm



Dec. 3 2200 block Green Canyon Rd Petty theft Dec. 4 300 block Morro Hills Rd Residential burglary Dec. 5 1100 Alturas Rd Vandalism Dec. 7 1100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol 800 block S. Main Ave Robbery Dec. 8 900 E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance Dec. 9 De Luz Rd @ Sandia Creek Dr Arrest: Vehicle theft, obstructing an officer N. Stage Coach Ln @ E. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication, obstructing an officer 1300 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism 1700 block Reche Rd Sch...





