Sheriffs Log
Last updated 12/17/2019 at 11:07pm
Dec. 3
2200 block Green Canyon Rd Petty theft
Dec. 4
300 block Morro Hills Rd Residential burglary
Dec. 5
1100 Alturas Rd Vandalism
Dec. 7
1100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol
800 block S. Main Ave Robbery
Dec. 8
900 E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance
Dec. 9
De Luz Rd @ Sandia Creek Dr Arrest: Vehicle theft, obstructing an officer
N. Stage Coach Ln @ E. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication, obstructing an officer
1300 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism
1700 block Reche Rd Sch...
