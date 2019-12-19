Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sheriffs Log

 
Last updated 12/17/2019 at 11:07pm



Dec. 3

2200 block Green Canyon Rd Petty theft

Dec. 4

300 block Morro Hills Rd Residential burglary

Dec. 5

1100 Alturas Rd Vandalism

Dec. 7

1100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol

800 block S. Main Ave Robbery

Dec. 8

900 E. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, controlled substance

Dec. 9

De Luz Rd @ Sandia Creek Dr Arrest: Vehicle theft, obstructing an officer

N. Stage Coach Ln @ E. Mission Rd Arrest: Public intoxication, obstructing an officer

1300 block S. Mission Rd Vandalism

1700 block Reche Rd Sch...



