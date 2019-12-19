Unwrapping new relationships: Survey finds more than half of new couples will regift to save money this holiday season

FALLBROOK – A recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com revealed couples’ gift exchanging expectations for the most wonderful time of the year.

The survey polled a cross section of 2,174 adults, aged 18 and over, on their holiday gifting habits.

While 9% of Americans intentionally terminate a relationship to avoid gift-giving, the remaining 91% are thinking about that special gift for that special someone.

To gift or not to gift?

Like first impressions, first gifts are of great importance with 3 in 5 Americans or 60% believing the amount of thought that goes into gift-giving direct...