Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Benefit Program will care for your community

 
Last updated 12/18/2019 at 2:19am



The landscaped South Mission medians, Vince Ross Village Square and downtown flower pots, the Train Caboose and Railroad Heritage Park, Jackie Heyneman Park (which will reopen soon), 36 pieces of public art which includes the statues around town, the Santa Fe Crossing Main Mural and the Main Street Circa 1920 mural, downtown landscaping, downtown lighting, pocket parks, a more pedestrian friendly downtown, the downtown Veteran's Wall and Welcome Home Military tribute, our trails, trees, pathways and preserves throughout Fallbrook, Ingold Sports Park and a Skate Park . . . just to name a few.

If these things mean nothing to you and aren't worth $60 a year, which goes a long way to improving overall Fallbrook property values, then vote against the Community Benefit Program.

Jerri Patchett

 
