Our last board meeting

5th District

We held our final board meeting for 2019 recently. It seems like just yesterday I was being sworn into office, and now the year is almost over. Despite it being our last meeting, it was very eventful.

The first board letter we passed Wednesday, Dec. 11, was to help the businesses of Poway. Due to the “Boil Water” order that was issued a few weeks ago, businesses and restaurants were forced to temporarily close in Poway. However, 27 of those restaurants were able to receive temporary permits that cost $459. Last Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to waive those fees relieving some of the burden for those businesses.

I partnered with Chairwoman Dianne Jacob Wednesday to remove surcharges at our county airports. Currently, all aviation lease agreements included a surcharge for commercial subleases at our airports of 5%. After looking at similar airports, we decided to get rid of the unnecessary charge. By eliminating the surcharge, we hope to spur additional growth and business opportunities.

Finally, the board unanimously approved a new multidisciplinary team that will provide secondary reviews to calls coming to the Child Welfare Services hotline. One child falling through the cracks is one too many. This new team will provide the safety that’s needed for those in child welfare.