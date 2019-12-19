Motorcyclist killed in crash with parked vehicle on Carlsbad street
Last updated 12/18/2019 at 6:55pm
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a vehicle parked on a Carlsbad street, police said.
The crash happened shortly after midnight in the 6800 block of Avenida Encinas, just north of Poinsettia Lane, Carlsbad police Sgt. Chris Karches said.
A man, whose age was not immediately available, was riding northbound on Avenida Encinas when he collided into a parked vehicle and was ejected from his two-wheeler, Karches said.
Officers responded to the scene and found the motorcycle fully engulfed in flames with the motorcyclist laying in the roadway a...
