Oceanside police search for suspect in shooting

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man was shot in the abdomen after a dispute at the Oceanside Transit Center, police said today.

The shooting happened at about 7:14 p.m. Saturday and the victim was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, said Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

The unidentified victim was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

"This incident occurred because of a personal dispute and appears not to be gang-related in nature,'' Bussey said.

"The victim told officers the suspect was staying at a hotel on North Coast Highway,'' he said. "Officers went to the hotel and were able to gain entry into the suspect's room. However, the suspect was not in the room.''

The suspect's description was not immediately available.

The police department's Crime of Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.