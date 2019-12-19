Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

San Diego County receives $2.5 million to support housing vouchers for homeless vets

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/22/2019 at 4:03pm

Stock photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday that it received $2.5 million in federal funding to support housing vouchers to unsheltered military veterans.

The county will use the $2,520,346 grant to issue 175 housing vouchers to veterans throughout the county. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant to the county HHSA through its Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, which supports rental assistance, drug and alcohol counseling and financial education for veterans and their families.

"This grant is good news for our unsheltered veteran population,'' said HHSA Housing and Community Development Services Director David Estrella. "The funds will secure a stable place to live for men and women in our community that have sacrificed so much.''

HUD also awarded a VASH grant of nearly $3.8 million to the San Diego Housing Commission earlier this week. Both grants will help local agencies find homes for some of the county's homeless population of 8,102 -- one-tenth of which are veterans.

Residents can apply for the vouchers at sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/rental-assistance/overview.html or by

contacting the county at 877-478-5478. Landlords interested in housing veterans through the voucher program can contact 2-1-1 San Diego at 211sandiego.org/help-end-homelessness.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/23/2019 01:34