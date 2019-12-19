Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

SDPD sergeant arrested at his Carlsbad home for alleged domestic violence

 
Last updated 12/23/2019 at 6:28pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police sergeant was arrested in Carlsbad on suspicion of domestic violence and placed on unpaid leave, department officials reported Monday.

Sgt. Don Williams, a 22-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department, was arrested Sunday morning at his home, according to Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

Specifics of the alleged domestic violence incident were not disclosed, but Takeuchi said Williams, 56, was off duty when Carlsbad police

officers responded to his residence. The ensuing investigation led to Williams' arrest and booking in the Vista jail.

