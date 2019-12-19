Baltas tops trainer standings, Miller third

Oscar Dominguez and jockey John Velazquez are seen in the winner's circle after coming in first in the Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes.

A stakes win by a San Luis Rey Training Center horse clinched this year’s Del Mar Thoroughbred Club fall meet trainer title for Richard Baltas; San Luis Rey trainer Peter Miller ended the Bing Crosby Season meet third in the trainer standings.

Baltas and Miller also combined for three stakes race wins on the final weekend of the meet which began Nov. 8 and concluded Dec. 1. Baltas saddled Next Shares in the Nov. 30 Grade 2 Seabiscuit Handicap; Miller won the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby with Mo Forza in that Nov. 30 race and Baltas mathematically clinched the trainer championship Dec. 1 when...