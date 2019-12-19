Local basketball teams work their way through early season schedule

The holidays are a difficult time for sports schedules – imagine what it's like trying to mold a new basketball team into one that can compete for a league championship through the holidays.

That's what the basketball teams at Fallbrook and Bonsall high schools are trying to do while competing in games all over San Diego County in non-league games and tournaments.

GIRLS

Head coach Jessica Ramirez and her Fallbrook High School girls' varsity team is off to a 2-2 record early in the season.

The Warriors most recently took down Sage Creek with a 46-24 victory on the road.

That win was impor...