Local basketball teams work their way through early season schedule
Last updated 12/17/2019 at 11:06pm
The holidays are a difficult time for sports schedules – imagine what it's like trying to mold a new basketball team into one that can compete for a league championship through the holidays.
That's what the basketball teams at Fallbrook and Bonsall high schools are trying to do while competing in games all over San Diego County in non-league games and tournaments.
GIRLS
Head coach Jessica Ramirez and her Fallbrook High School girls' varsity team is off to a 2-2 record early in the season.
The Warriors most recently took down Sage Creek with a 46-24 victory on the road.
That win was impor...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)