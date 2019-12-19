Warrior boys place 9th as team at CIF cross-country meet

Fallbrook sophomore Ivan Ixta runs at the CIF San Diego Section cross-country meet Nov. 23 on the Morley Field course in San Diego. His time of 17:26.8 gave Ixta 67th place.

Fallbrook High School's boys' cross-country team placed ninth among the 18 Division 1 schools with the minimum five runners at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 23 on the Morley Field course in San Diego.

Cross-country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers. The sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals. Fallbrook accumulated 257 points. Holtville, which placed eighth, had 213 points. Grossmont totaled 258 points for 10th place.

"Overall I'm proud of what our boys did," Fallbrook assistant coach Joel Rivera said.

Fallbroo...