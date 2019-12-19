Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warrior girls gain CIF cross-country meet experience

 
Last updated 12/17/2019 at 11:21pm

Fallbrook High School girls' cross-country coach Vickie Knox didn't expect the Warriors to place well at the CIF meet Nov. 23 on the Morley Field course in San Diego, but she still achieved her goal.

"It was just for experience, getting my girls experience. Many of my girls have not been to CIF," Knox said.

Five of Fallbrook's seven runners at the CIF meet had not previously competed at a CIF section race. The exceptions were junior Iselah Cabello and senior Maya Rink, who both ran at the CIF meet for the third time.

The Division II race had 17 teams, and Fallbrook's team score of 474 poin...



