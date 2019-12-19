Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors drop opening rugby match to Torrey Pines

 
Last updated 12/18/2019 at 6:58pm

The Fallbrook Warriors varsity boys’ rugby team dropped its first match of the season Friday, Dec. 13 to Torrey Pines High School at Fallbrook High School.

Torrey Pines is one of the top teams in San Diego County and showed it with a 75-7 win over the Warriors to kick off the season.

The Falcons were also victorious in the junior varsity game with the Warriors falling short in a 38-10 loss to the Falcons.

The Warriors will next go on the road to play San Clemente High School at Friday, Dec. 20, at Vista Hermosa Sports Park in San Clemente. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m., a...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

