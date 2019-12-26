Conservation leader Crawford finishes master's studies

OXFORD, Ohio – Fallbrook resident Stephanie Crawford has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community.

In mid-December, Crawford completed her master’s degree in biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program master’s program in 2017, Crawford has taken courses on the web from Miami University while also participating in on-site and field studies at San Diego Zoo Global.

Crawford works as a trails committee coordinator at Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

The AIP master’s degree is a web-based master’s degree offered by Miami University with experiential learning and community engagement at affiliated AIP Master Institutions.

Miami University’s Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide. Project Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio.

Submitted by Miami University.