DeMaio to speak at Fallbrook Republican Women meeting

 
Last updated 12/25/2019 at 5:12am



FALLBROOK – To kick off the New Year the guest speaker for the Jan. 10 meeting of the Fallbrook Republican Women of California will be Carl DeMaio.

DeMaio is best known for his radio show, “The DeMaio Report,” which aired from 3-6 p.m. daily on KOGO AM 600. DeMaio is currently running for the 50th Congressional District.

Judges running for Superior Court will also be introduced.

Monthly meetings are held at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For reserved seating arrive no later than 9 a.m. The $25 cost includes the venue, speaker and brunch.

RSVP no later than Jan. 6, 2020, at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or by calling Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Fallbrook Republican Women of California.

 
