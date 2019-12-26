Howard F. Eberly passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 after 92 years of living life well and joyfully, while doing his best to make the world a better place. Though born in Indiana, he found a home and made his life in Fallbrook.

He moved to Fallbrook in 1968 with his wife Charlene and children Jon and Janice to the property he would spend the rest of his life caring for – a home he nurtured and grew for more than 50 years.

Dad launched his career as a Navy pilot – starting from Glenview, Illinois, to San Diego, and Southeast Asia, flying planes and later leading a helicopter squadron. His service to the country was a source of great pride to him throughout his life. He celebrated this service by participating in posting colors and attending the US Marine Corp birthday ball with his friends in the Marine Corp.

He was a founding member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook, and took great joy in the church's subsequent growth and service to the Fallbrook community. He participated actively in purchasing the property and building the original place of worship. He was loved and appreciated by the community at Christ the King and the feeling was deeply reciprocated .

After the Navy, Dad had a career he loved – flying for United Airlines, retiring in 1987 after 33 years in the friendly skies. After Charlene's passing, he had the good fortune to meet and marry his wife Betty and they spent many years square dancing and travelling in their bus.

His father Ivan and brother Skip were both lost to us at young ages, but Dad took after his mother, Margaret, who lived to age 104, with grace and a positive outlook.

Dad is survived by his sister Madelon and his children, Jon and Janice, and grandchildren Murielle and Marc, who will miss his enveloping hugs and stories (which brought us smiles and laughter – every time).

There will be a celebration of life at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28 with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ the King Lutheran Church or to a veteran's charity of your own choice.