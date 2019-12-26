Jr. Wildlife/Steam Art Exhibit opens Jan. 5

Students display their art entries for the Jr. Wildlife/Steam Art Exhibit, including from left, front row, Derek Fountaine, Charley D'Amato, Shelbie Derderian, Russell Watson, Angeline Jimenez and Drake Bayles; back row, Cooper Fountaine, Emerson Brown, Wavie Derderian, Adalynn Gilbert, Allie Timmons and Aaron Jimenez. Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – The Jr. Wildlife/Steam Art Exhibit will be on display from Jan. 5-19, at The Fallbrook Art Center, 103 S. Main Avenue at Alvarado Street. The art center is open daily Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Village News/Courtesy photos Students show their art entries for the Jr. Wildlife/Steam Art Exhibit, including from left, front row, Nataly Carapia, Chrystal Carapia and Jackson Daniel; back row, Allison Hoffman, Magdalena Smith, Katelyn Mathewson, Dean Landers and Jessica Early. Village News/Courtesy photos

Local public and private schools have been invited to enter artworks from their students in the exhibition. The students in the photographs are students from Marilee Ragland's classes at The Fallbrook School of the Arts.

There will be an opening reception, Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Award winners will be recognized during a brief ceremony at 5:15 p.m. First, second and third place and Best of Show ribbons will be awarded for each grade division: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. These winners will receive a 10% discount on classes at the Fallbrook School of the Arts. All others will receive a participant ribbon.

Most of the students pictured will also have an artwork on display in the Homework Center at the Fallbrook Public Library beginning in January. Ragland's next session of classes will begin in March. Students in these classes will enter one or more pieces of art in the Creative Youth Exhibit at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar.

Submitted by Fallbrook School of the Arts.