Martha Ann Warner, known as Marty to her family and friends, passed away peacefully the night of Dec. 16, surrounded by her children.

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the second daughter of Carl and Virginia Ivens, Marty had two sisters. The family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, and then to Columbus, Ohio. Marty attended high school as well as college on the campus of Ohio State University and graduated with a business degree. She was a proud Buckeye!

After graduation, she and four friends drove to California for the sunshine. In 1962, she married Wayne Eldon Warner and started a family in Long Beach, California. They raised four daughters in Naples, Long Beach, enjoying frequent boat trips to Catalina.

In 1979, the family moved to the Fallbrook area. With a heart for service, Marty was a lifelong volunteer. She supported her daughters' schools in the PTA, was a Girl Scout leader and a Bible study leader. She volunteered with the National Charity League, the Angel Shop and the Fallbrook Food Pantry, where she was a longtime board member.

Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents and her sisters, Mary and Marilyn. She is survived by her children, Kara, Lisa (Colin), Beth and Megan (Nick), as well as six grandchildren, Jakob, Claire, Gabriella, Caroline, Cash and Luka. Her grandchildren brought Marty great joy – she considered that role the highlight in her life. Marty's sweet charm and gracious nature will truly be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship Church, 463 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

