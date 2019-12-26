Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Mission Theater to hold fundraiser

 
Last updated 12/25/2019 at 5:12am



FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater at 231 North Main in Fallbrook is hosting a fundraiser for the Election Integrity Project of California, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, non-political organization, showing the movie “Man Of The Year,” starring Robin Williams.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Sun Reality located at 431 South Main in Fallbrook from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ticket costs are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door.

