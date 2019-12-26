Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

North County Aviculturists to hear presentation Jan. 4

 
Last updated 12/25/2019 at 5:10am



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will have the pleasure of a presentation by Jill Thorburn Saturday, Jan. 4. Thorburn is well-versed on the Princess of Wales Parakeets from Australia.

Join in as Thorburn explains the best practices to keep these beautiful, gentle birds happy and thriving. A meal will be provided at the 5:30 p.m. event to be held at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave. in Vista.

NCA is a 501(c)(7) - Social and Recreation Clubs' organization.

For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 
