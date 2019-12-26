Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Chorale performs Christmas concert to sold-out crowd

 
Last updated 12/26/2019 at 10:55pm

The Fallbrook Chorale directed by Denny Lang perform at SonRise Christian Fellowship Saturday, Dec. 14. Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Chorale, under the direction of Denny Lang, performed their Christmas concert to a sold-out crowd Saturday, Dec. 14, in the main sanctuary at SonRise Christian Fellowship.

Jack Janzen, bass, was one of the many soloists during the Fallbrook Chorale's annual Christmas concert. Village News/Courtesy photo

Many traditional carols along with some new songs, accompanied by orchestra, piano and organ, were enjoyed by all. The audience also enjoyed a sing-along accompanied by John Redford on the organ.

The group's spring fundraiser, entitled "Fallbrook Joe and the Magic Caboose," an original story centering around the train car on Main Street, will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the activities center at SonRise Christian Fellowship. Be sure to get your tickets early as the dinner show will most likely sell out quickly!

The Fallbrook Chorale is a 60+ voice choir bringing choral music to the community and a nonprofit Organization.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.

 
