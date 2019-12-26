Pala Casino Spa and Resort presents the Bar-Kays, the original Lakeside and the ladies of Skyy

PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort announced that The Bar-kays, the original Lakeside and the ladies of Skyy are bringing an evening of funk, soul, and rhythm and blues to Pala Casino. The performance will be held at the Pala Events Center Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Fire, smoke and vibrant costumes are just part of what’s in store for audiences these days at a typical stage performance by funk and soul pioneers the Bar-kays. Spontaneity and excitement have been a trademark of the Memphis-based group ever since its inception in the mid-1960s. Today, the Bar-kays have reloaded their high-energy act and are ready to guide whole new generations onto the dance floor with a reinvigorating lineup.

Lakeside’s “Fantastic Voyage” has entered its fifth decade and the Dayton, Ohio-based funk group is without a doubt one of the most enduring musical forces to ever capture the public’s eclectic fantasy. Reminiscing the exciting earlier years, the group made noise for the first time with the release of their self-titled debut album and first single on the project “If I Didn’t Have You.”

The original Lakeside band is without question a promoter’s favorite, and followers the world over enjoyed their featured story on the TV series “Unsung.” Lakeside was also honored at The National Museum of African American History and Culture in the nation’s capital.

The ladies of Skyy, Denise, Dolores and Bonné Dunning, are the original female vocalists of the hit rhythm and blues and funk band Skyy. With a musical career that spans more than 40 years, the sisters are more vibrant than ever. Continuing the legacy of Skyy’s music with their dynamic and engaging live performances, they perform for national and international audiences alike.

Tickets are on sale with no service charge, at the Pala box office, http://www.palacasino.com and (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available at http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa and Resort.