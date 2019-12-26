Seniors celebrate holidays with Silvergate Fallbrook at Hotel Del

Standing in the Grand Courtyard of the Hotel Del Coronado, soon-to-be-residents of Silvergate Fallbrook are treated to a day trip to the old Grande Dame of Seaside Victorian Hotels in San Diego. Village News/Courtesy photos

SAN DIEGO – Stories of the celebrities, heads of state and famous guests who have roamed the halls of the 131-year-old Hotel Del Coronado were colorfully shared by a hotel historian with future residents of Silvergate Fallbrook, a senior living community that places a strong focus on lifestyle enrichment for seniors.

Surrounded by the grandeur and beauty of the Hotel Del Coronado at the holiday season, attendees were treated to an hourlong historical overview of the hotel after meandering through an array of giant, snowy "White Christmas" holiday decorations in the grand courtyard during Silvergate's Hotel Del Coronado excursion, Dec. 10.

While dining in the hotel's historic Garden Room, Silvergate's guests were enraptured by the stories imparted by historian and heritage manager, Gina Petrone. In her talk, Petrone recounted the history of the hotel's colorful owners, including the "Sugar King," John D. Spreckels in 1888.

She told of the escapades of celebrities like Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, Joan Crawford, Thomas Edison and Liberace, who was first discovered at The Del.

Petrone spoke of the many visits by heads of state and dignitaries like President Franklin D. Roosevelt, The Prince of Wales and Ronald Reagan. She also described the unexplainable activity of the hotel's ghostly inhabitants whose eerie antics are still reported by guests to this day.

"We have people come from all over the world to enjoy the Hotel Del," Petrone said, who has led the Hotel's heritage team for more than nine years. "When senior communities come to visit, they often step off the busses and are given time to walk the hotel and shop the Del Shops, but Silvergate really went all-out by treating their future residents to our world renowned cuisine, like our famous lobster bisque and adding our historical program to their visit. Their guests now walk away with a better understanding of the majesty of this national treasure we all share here on the West Coast."

The excursion to the Hotel Del Coronado was one of many enrichment activities and outings offered to residents and those considering a move to Silvergate Fallbrook.

Silvergate Fallbrook residents Allen and Sally Cook join the festivities at Hotel Del Coronado for a gourmet luncheon hosted by their senior living community. Village News/Courtesy photos

"I wanted to be a part of this outing today because of my memories of how beautiful this old Victorian hotel is at Christmastime," Sally Cook, a resident of Silvergate Fallbrook said. "The historian who spoke at the luncheon for us today was fascinating, the food was outstanding and to have the whole trip planned and hosted for us by Silvergate was such a special holiday treat."

"There's nothing like seeing people, especially seniors, light up with excitement and joy at Christmastime," Helen Gray, marketing director for Silvergate Fallbrook, said. "The Hotel Del is such an iconic Southern California destination and visiting it evokes memories of times gone by for so many of our seniors. This unique excursion, like so many others to come, is part of why Silvergate Fallbrook is such a special experience for seniors who have chosen our one-of-a-kind senior living community."

Those interested in more information about Silvergate Fallbrook can call Gray to arrange a private luncheon and tour of the property at (760) 728-8880. Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Drive in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.