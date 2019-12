Village News/Courtesy photo

The advanced show choir from Sullivan Middle School lines up for a performance at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in Fallbrook. The students were busy entertaining the community over the past few weeks. They helped bring the holiday spirit to the Fallbrook Sheriff's Holiday Luncheon, the Bonsall Rotary Club and the San Diego School Administrators Association. The choir is under the direction of Stacy Pecore and choreographer Taylor Lemaster.