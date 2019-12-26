Snowballs can be made with coconut and popcorn

FALLBROOK – While we usually don't get snow, you can have a snowball fight of a different kind when you offer up treats that even Ebenezer Scrooge would love. Children will need to use the same kind of pressure to make these coconut flaked sweets as they do to meld snowflakes. But packing popcorn with melted marshmallows and butter is easy and edible. Just be sure to allow the mixture to cool before handling. Add a candy cane for an extra pop of flavor and to use up leftover holiday sweets.

Courtesy of the Popcorn Board.

Coconut Popcorn Snowballs

Yield: 8 (4-inch) balls

Ingredients

● 2 cups shredded or flaked sweetened coconut

● 3 quarts popped popcorn

● 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

● 3 cups miniature marshmallows

● 1 teaspoon coconut or vanilla extract

● 8 candy canes or candy cane sticks, about 3-4 inches

Directions

1. Place a large sheet of wax (or parchment) paper over a work surface. Spread coconut onto paper.

2. Spray a large mixing bowl lightly with cooking spray and place popcorn inside.

3. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated.

4. Spray hands with cooking spray and press firmly to form into balls. Place balls on coconut and roll and press coconut to coat. While holding popcorn ball, gently press a candy cane into each ball.

5. Serve immediately or wrap individually in plastic wrap for storage.

Try this variation for making a popcorn snowman: Popcorn Snowman Makes: 10 balls, 5 snowmen (2 balls each) Ingredients: 10 cups popped popcorn 1 (1-lb.) package large marshmallows 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine 1 teaspoon vanilla Decorations: sprinkles, licorice, gum drops, cinnamon candies, etc. Directions: 1. Melt marshmallows and butter in a large saucepan. 2. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. 3. Let stand for 5 minutes. 4. Pour over popcorn and stir. 5. Butter hands well and form into balls. 6. Decorate as desired