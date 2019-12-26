Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Chamber donates to D'Vine Path

 
Last updated 12/28/2019 at 7:19pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 29, at Pala Mesa Resort. A total of 74 golfers participated to raise money for the chamber and D’Vine Path, a local nonprofit serving the needs of developmentally disabled adults.

The Fallbrook Chamber presented D’Vine Path with a check for $2,000 at its Christmas of Giving Open House Dec. 11. The chamber staff appreciates everyone who participated in some way – either by playing, sponsoring and or donating. They hope to see everyone out on the course next year.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.


 
