Christmas cheer is brought to seniors in need

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Foundation for Senior Care joined with other nonprofits and businesses to bring Christmas gifts and cheer to 74 needy seniors in the Greater Fallbrook Area this Christmas.

The Foundation for Senior Care's work in the community allows them to identify seniors who might otherwise be overlooked during the holiday season and coordinate gift gifting.

Gifts presented to seniors by the senior care advocates are donated by several organizations and individuals. Home Instead Home Care of Vista provides gifts on a senior's wish list through the Be a Santa to a Senior program. The PEO Sisterhood Chapter of AZ provides grocery gift cards and individual gifts.

Fallbrook Blanket Project contributed crocheted blankets for each senior. Girl Scout Troop 1955 donated handmade lap blankets for clients at "The Club" Fallbrook Adult Day Care Center. And local resident Jamie Chisholm held a sock and hat drive.

University of Phoenix Human Services intern Julz Auger-Andrews-Reeves was touch to be a part of the gifting.

"The gifts made such an impact and brought so much joy and excitement," she said. "I am so grateful to be a part of this experience and will never forget the beautiful smiles."

Many of the seniors were overwhelmed and expressed the same sentiment as 88-year-old gift recipient Marilyn, "I am too old to be receiving gifts. What did I do to deserve this? Really what did I do to deserve this kindness?"

On Christmas Day, the giving continues as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 of Fallbrook provides between 200-300 Christmas dinners for seniors in senior apartment complexes and individual homes.

Foundation for Senior Care Advocate Darlene Weber said, "It truly is a beautiful thing to see so many working together to make sure no senior is forgotten this Christmas."

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.