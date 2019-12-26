County awarded $2.5 million to house veterans experiencing homelessness

Katie White

County of San Diego

Communications Office

The County Health and Human Services Agency has been awarded an annual $2.5 million federal grant to fund housing vouchers for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

The $2,520,346 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow the County to issue housing vouchers to 175 unsheltered veterans in San Diego County.

The funds are administered through the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, a collaborative effort between HUD and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. VASH provides rental assistance, ongoing VA case management and supportive services, including drug and alcohol counseling and finance education to veterans without a stable home.

"This grant is good news for our unsheltered veteran population," said David Estrella, Director of HHSA's Housing and Community Development Services. "The funds will secure a stable place to live for men and women in our community that have sacrificed so much."

According to the 2019 Point-In-Time homeless count, about 14% of the local homeless population has served in the military. Veterans are more likely than civilians to be homeless due to higher rates of traumatic brain injuries and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Strengthening Ongoing Efforts

The $2.5 million grant supplements federal funding the County has already received under VASH. Overall, the county's VASH program has assisted more than 1,000 veterans in finding a place to live.

Information on how to apply for these vouchers can be found online, at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sdhcd/rental-assistance/overview.html or by calling (877) 478-5478. The county is also actively seeking landlords interested in housing veterans selected for the vouchers.

Landlords interested in participating in the rental assistance programs should call 2-1-1 San Diego or visit https://211sandiego.org/resources/basic-needs/housing-information/help-end-homelessness/. 2-1-1 San Diego will refer landlords to the proper jurisdiction.