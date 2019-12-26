Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

County facilities closed for New Year's, parks and campgrounds open

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2019 at 3:23pm

Stock photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Most county-run facilities will be closed tomorrow in observance of New Year's Day, but essential services, including Sheriff's Department patrols and animal control emergency response, will continue during the holiday.

County offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Wednesday. 1. In addition, all county library branches will close early today at 5 p.m. in observance of New Year's Eve.

County parks, preserves and campgrounds will remain open during normal business hours on New Year's Day, though there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability, with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

The county will also shutter the Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley community centers, 4S Ranch Recreation Office and Spring Valley Gym on New Year's Day. The Spring Valley Teen Center and Recreation Club will be closed from Jan. 1-6 while the Lakeside Teen Center and Recreation Club will be closed from Jan. 1-4.

All county offices and facilities will resume normal hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/01/2020 04:07