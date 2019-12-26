Myrtle Creek closes its doors to the public

Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens & Nursery announced in a statement on its website that the business is now closed to the public.

FALLBROOK - Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens & Nursery, a Fallbrook landmark settled in the late 1800s which had been transformed into one of Fallbrook's hidden gems, recently announced it would be closing its doors to the public.

"It has been a fabulous & successful 40 years," a statement on Myrtle Creek's website said. "Thank you so much for your support over those years. We have made the difficult decision to close our gates to the public."

The statement goes on to read that the facility will continue to operate its farm and growing grounds for wholesale trees and shrubs. The ownership group went to dispell any rumors that they are selling the property to developers "or anyone else."

"We are not abandoning our animal sanctuaries," the statement read. "We are excited to focus on our philanthropic private children's foundation. It has been our sincere pleasure to serve you."

Signs posted outside the business' gates suggest that the public should visit Myrtle's Restaurant, Bar & Boutique at the former location of San Luis Rey Downs Golf Club in Bonsall. The new facility is not open, but the sign indicated it was opening soon.

The Village News reached out to the owner and management group of Myrtle Creek for comment, but have yet to receive communication.

Locals and visitors to the area loved to visit the business situated amongst an oak forest and featuring a clear-running, spring-fed stream that flows year-round through the compound that helps to feed the full nursery business and gardens.

The business was a popular meeting spot and featured a small bistro on the grounds. Photographers flocked from all over Southern California to shoot at the location.

The plans for Myrtle's Restaurant, Bar & Boutique were announced back in October 2018 and had expected to open earlier this year.

"Myrtle Creek's vision is to bring back the golf club's prior allure," Kent Harvey, general manager, said in a press release during the time of the initial purchase. "Myrtle Creek hopes that the renovation of the currently dormant golf course property will be a relief to the residents in the neighboring homes. The property will be in good hands and will once again be a jewel for our community to enjoy."

At that time, the plans included "an indoor/outdoor European-style cafe and restaurant featuring a farm-to-table inspired menu."

"Imagine you are sitting inside a living art cafe enjoying a healthy meal and sipping a glass of wine with a friend," Harvey said. "We will bring the outdoors inside with the same peaceful feel and design elements you experience at Myrtle Creek."

Myrtle Creek has plans for the 23-room hotel as well. They plan to open a boutique hotel experience, with "a fresh, modern interior design" remodel in each room.

The new business will be located at 31474 Golf Club Drive in Bonsall.