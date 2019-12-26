A Busy Year

The end of the year is a great time to look back and look ahead. While it’s been a whirlwind first year as a San Diego County Supervisor, I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together!

One of my big focuses when taking over the District 5 seat on the board of supervisors was fire safety. We all know fires are inevitable in San Diego, but we can make a difference by being prepared. We haven’t seen any major wildfires this year and that’s a credit to CALFIRE and all the technologies in place. Our new helitanker, which is positioned in North County during Red Flag Warnings, has been a huge help. Response time for wildfires has been under five minutes, which is simply amazing!

Revitalization committees are underway in Borrego Springs, Fallbrook and Valley Center, and all have been successful thanks to our amazing community members. Each subcommittee has spent hours working with County staff and community members to solve issues. I have been extremely pleased to see the progress throughout the year and look forward to what they achieve in 2020.

Also, another effort I’m honored to have been a part of, is our Veterans Moving Forward program. Started in 2013 by Sheriff Bill Gore, the VMF program is a veteran-only, incentive-based housing unit for male inmates who served in a branch of the United States military. This program provides a structured environment for veterans to draw on the positive aspects of their shared military cultures, creates a safe place for healing and rehabilitation, and fosters positive peer connections. Earlier this year we expanded the program and partnered with Palomar College to bring training courses to the inmates and continued support when they leave prison.

A few other items I’m proud of…We’ve been able to add an additional $28 million to road maintenance in the unincorporated areas. We’ve connected the east end of San Luis Rey Park from the 76 to I-15 and developed many other parks in District 5.

None of this would be possible without you! Your help and willingness to reach out to my office has improved our community. Next week, I’ll give you an update on what some goals are until 2020! Until then, Merry Christmas!