By City News Service 

2 badly hurt in San Marcos crash

 
Last updated 12/30/2019 at 12:42pm



SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Two motorists suffered serious injuries in a crash at a San Marcos intersection, authorities said Monday.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Boulderidge Drive, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Nicholas Maryn said.

Investigators determined that one vehicle was heading southbound on Rancho Santa Fe Road and was making a left turn onto Boulderidge Drive when the other vehicle collided with it while heading northbound through the intersection, Maryn said.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

No details about the drivers or their vehicles were immediately available.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Maryn said.

 
