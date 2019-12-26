TB case reported at San Diego County women's jail

SANTEE (CNS) - A person tested positive for tuberculosis and may have exposed other people at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility to the infectious bacterial disease, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Monday.

HHSA is working with the Sheriff's Department to notify people who were potentially exposed at the women's jail at 451 Riverview Parkway. The period of potential exposure occurred from Aug. 5 to Dec. 6.

The Sheriff's Department is offering free testing for its staff and all identified people in custody. HHSA's TB Control Program is testing, at no cost, those who do not have a medical provider.

"Testing is recommended for people who were exposed to make sure they are not infected, since initial infection usually has no symptoms," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "For any infected people, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease."

Tuberculosis is transmitted from person to person through indoor air during prolonged contact with an infectious individual. Most people who are exposed do not become infected.

Symptoms of active TB disease, which can be treated and cured with antibiotics, include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

"For people with symptoms of TB, or those with compromised immune systems and who may not show symptoms, it is important that the person sees their medical provider to rule out TB," according to a county health statement.

The number of annual TB cases in San Diego County has decreased since the early 1990s and has stabilized in recent years. There were 237 cases reported in 2017 and 226 in 2018. To date, 208 cases have been reported in 2019.

For more information about the potential exposure at Las Colinas, call San Diego County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621 or Sheriff's Department Infection Control at 858-974-5971.