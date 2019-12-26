Fallbrook Niners celebrate 50 years of friendly golf

Fallbrook Niners celebrate 50 years of fun golf at their annual Christmas lunch at Pala Mesa. Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – At their Christmas luncheon at Pala Mesa Dec. 12, the Fallbrook Niners celebrated 50 years of golf and camaraderie with Champagne, cake and an awards ceremony.

President Leticia Maldonado Stamos thanked the 20 long-term members for their loyalty and announced the winner of the 2019 Club Championship – Patti Waterman. She in turn recognized the most frequent winner of this annual event, Maureen Mitzner.

An ornament exchange followed, plus donations of food items to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Established in 1969 at the now closed Fallbrook Golf Club, this fun-loving group of ladies has found a new home at Pala Mesa where they play nine holes every Thursday morning around 10 a.m. – which allows plenty of time to adjourn for lunch and socializing.

The Niners are a group of ladies who enjoy friendly competition and fellowship. New members are welcome.

Niners President, Leticia Maldonado Stamos, left, presents the 2019 Club Champion trophy to Patti Waterman. Village News/Courtesy photos

Several fun competitions are held each year with Niners groups around San Diego County, as well as an annual Twilight event and Christmas social.

For more information, contact membership chair Sue Thorne at srthorne@roadrunner.com.

The Niners theme song is:

"We're the Niners

Fallbrook Niners!

And we golf come rain or shine.

We're all swingers –

Great at "Ringers"

Nine-hole golfing suits us fine!"

Submitted by the Fallbrook Niners.