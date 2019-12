Last updated 12/25/2019 at 5:04am

Abbey Savin makes an offload pass during the Fallbrook Warriors Girls Rugby game with Rancho Bernardo Dec. 21, at Ingold Field.

The Fallbrook Union High School Girls Rugby team started the league season fast with a win over Rancho Bernardo High School Saturday, Dec. 21, at Ingold Field in Fallbrook.

Sophomores Julia Tippin and Tiahna Padilla got the Warriors off to a quick start with early tries and conversions by Shelby Tippin.