Youth rugby season starts in January

Carter Sanchez runs the ball up the field, attempting to avoid Lucas Uresti in front and Payton Zigga behind. Cash Day, Leatherman and John Uresti watch the play.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby is underway for the 2019-2020 season. Fallbrook Youth Rugby kicked off the season with a clinic run by the Fallbrook High School Warriors boys' rugby team, Nov. 16, as a league fundraiser.

"The league had a great turnout with many new players excited to learn the sport of rugby, which is why we hold these clinics, to introduce Fallbrook Rugby to as many athletes as we can," Jen Day said.

Lauren Fitzgerald attempts to tackle Colt Nemo during the rugby clinic, Nov. 16.

Youth between the ages of 7 to 12 are welcome to come out to the next rugby clinic hosted by the Fallbrook High girls' rugby team, Sunday, Jan. 5, at the high school stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $25 a child with sibling discounts available. For more information, email fallbrookgirlswarriorrugby@gmail.com.

Despite the rainy weather, practices began for most of Fallbrook Youth Rugby the week of Dec. 2 at Potter Junior High School. Games will begin the first weekend in January so coaches are preparing the athletes to work together and to teach the sport to new players.

Fallbrook Youth Rugby took a break to enjoy the traditional Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 7, with athletes riding on the league float and walking the route to hand out candy canes. League President Allen Day said, "The kids always love the parade. It's a great way to kick off the winter season and the players love interacting with the community."

To follow league action, look up Fallbrook Youth Rugby on Facebook.

