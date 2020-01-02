Fallbrook community helps provide 800 gifts to local youth

FALLBROOK – With a lofty goal of acquiring 800 gifts this holiday season, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County asked the Fallbrook community for help. The response was something special.

With large donations coming in from the Fallbrook Women Golfers, the Women's Golf Club at the Golf Club of California and Sycamore Ranch Walkers, the staff at the club were well on their way to reaching their goal.

Every year the club hosts holiday parties at each of their eight sites, with the goal of handing out a present to all 800 of their daily members. In order to achieve that goal, the club reaches out to community members, organizations and businesses for donations of new and unwrapped toys.

This year, in addition to the large donations from local organizations, businesses like the Fallbrook Library, Chase Bank and local community members all chipped in to ensure that every member received a gift.

"We want to thank all that were involved in helping us reach our goal this year," Allison Barclay, chief executive officer, said. "These gifts are more than just toys or gift cards; they are a reminder to each of our club members that this community cares about them."

For more information on ways to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call (760) 728-5871.

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.