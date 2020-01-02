On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Joseph Donald Bator passed away with his wife Barbara by his side.

Joe was born May 6, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan. The eldest of six, he was a proud alumnus of St. Mary's of Orchard Lake High School and Wayne State University.

Joe enjoyed a distinguished career in the automobile industry working for Cadillac Motors in Detroit and then for the American Sunroof Corporation. After a 25-year career with ASC, he retired as President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution.

During retirement in Fallbrook, Joe enjoyed many activities. His love of travel, golf, classic cars and a tumbler of scotch was well known. He loved time spent with family and friends. Always one for a party, Joe enjoyed sharing good food and wine, lively conversation and laughter, lots of laughter.

A proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Joe believed in God, family and country. This commitment to service and good works continued with his involvement with the Knights of Columbus becoming a Grand Knight as well as a Faithful Navigator.

During his life, Joe struggled with Multiple Sclerosis yet he remained optimistic, strong and brave.

Married for 55 years to his beloved wife Barbara, he was father to Anne Southwick and Mary Marsh. He leaves behind sons-in-law Timothy Southwick, Patrick Marsh and his three grandchildren, Grace Southwick, Ryan and Matthew Marsh as well as three brothers and his sister.

We will celebrate a great man and his wonderful life Monday, January 13, at a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A reception will follow in the Church Hall.