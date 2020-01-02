Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sons of Norway Svalbard Lodge #2-33 will be 85 years old

 
Last updated 1/1/2020 at 3:54pm

A DVD on Sons of Norway Svalbard Lodge #2-33 in Alaska will be shown at the Jan. 4 meeting of Vinland Lodge in Temecula

TEMECULA – The local Sons of Norway Vinland Lodge President David Moe used to be a member of the Alaskan Svalbard Lodge #2-33 which will be celebrating its 85th Anniversary next year. In 2010, the group made a celebratory DVD for their 75th Anniversary.

Vinland Lodge will be showing that DVD at the Jan. 4 meeting. The DVD is full of lodge history and accordion playing of Norwegian folk songs. Lodge members would love to have visitors join them for the viewing.

For more information, contact David Moe at (951) 301-1391 or ha26moe@outlook.com, or Ronna Clymens at (951) 849-1690 or rlclymens@yahoo.com.

Submitted by Sons of Norway Vinland Lodge.


 
