Supervisors authorize road resurfacing contracts

Forty-eight Fallbrook road segments, six Bonsall streets, five Rainbow road segments and one Pala road will be resurfaced under contracts authorized during the Dec. 11 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors' 4-0 vote, with Kristin Gaspar absent, authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of construction contracts for asphalt concrete overlay and slurry seal treatments covering a countywide total of 143 centerline miles of county-maintained road and 31.4 miles of Permanent Road Division zone roadway.

The director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting was authorized to advertise and award multiple contracts and to take any other actions needed to contract for the resurfacing. The director of the county's Department of Public Works was designated as the county officer responsible for administering the contracts.

The county's Department of Public Works maintains nearly 2,000 miles of road in unincorporated San Diego County, and road crews inspect the roads and prioritize them for preventative maintenance. DPW utilizes a pavement management system which incorporates field review, resident and community input, and mechanical test data collection to determine which roads are most in need of resurfacing.

The structural deterioration of pavement is measured visually by assessing the degree and type of cracking, the surface deterioration, and surface defects.

The road maintenance program also evaluates the preferred rehabilitation strategy. Asphalt concrete pavement overlays are used for severely degraded roads with extensive cracking or potholes, although if the road has only minor cracking and no significant surface damage a thinner layer of slurry seals may be applied to protect the road.

The Fallbrook public road portions to be resurfaced are 0.22 miles of Almond Street from South Mission Road to Hill Avenue, 0.12 miles of Avocado Park Lane between Avocado Vista Lane and the cul-de-sac, 0.08 miles of Avocado Park Way between Avocado Vista Way and the cul-de-sac, 0.08 miles of Avocado Vista between Lake Circle Drive and Avocado Vista Lane, 0.36 miles of Avocado Vista Lane between Dulin Road and the cul-de-sac.

Also included are the 0.20 miles of Brandon Road between Alvarado Street and East Mission Road, 0.98 miles of Dulin Road between Shearer Crossing and Old Highway 395, 0.74 miles of Fallsbrae Road between Via Monserate and the cul-de-sac, 0.25 miles of Fig Street between East Mission Road and Orange Avenue, 0.93 miles of Green Canyon Road between Winterwarm Drive and Winter Haven Road, 0.25 miles of Hawthorne Street between South Mission Road and Orange Avenue and the 0.05 miles of Hill Court from Hill Avenue to the cul-de-sac.

Other portions to be resurfaced are the 0.16 miles of Hillrise Road between Fallsbrae Road and Ramona Drive, 0.06 miles of Iowa Avenue between East Mission Road and Ivy Street, 0.13 miles of Iowa Avenue between Dougherty Street and Porter Street, 0.25 miles of Ivy Street between Pico Avenue and Iowa Street, 0.06 miles of Kentucky Street between Olive Avenue and Iowa Avenue.

Resurfacing will also be done to the 0.08 miles of Lake Circle Court between Dulin Road and Lake Shore Court, 0.30 miles of Lake Circle Drive between Dulin Road and Lake Circle Avenue, 0.13 miles of Lake Park Court between the western cul-de-sac and the eastern cul-de-sac, 0.08 miles of Lake Shore Court between the western cul-de-sac and the eastern cul-de-sac.

More roads affected include the 0.25 miles of Merida Drive from Alturas Street to Hill Avenue, 0.13 miles of Olive Avenue between Dougherty Street and Porter Street, 0.06 miles of Orange Avenue between Fig Street and Elder Street, 0.13 miles of Orange Avenue between Hawthorne Street and East Mission Road, 0.13 miles of Orange Avenue between Dougherty Street and Porter Street and 0.25 miles of Palomino Road between Morro Road and McDonald Road.

Also included are the 0.06 miles of Pico Avenue between Fig Street and Elder Street, 0.18 miles of Pico Avenue between Alvarado Street and East Mission Road, 0.25 miles of Porter Street between Orange Avenue and Salt Air Lane, 0.10 miles of Porter Way between Porter Street and the cul-de-sac, 1.77 miles of Ranger Road between East Mission Road and Reche Road, 0.76 miles of Reche Road between Stage Coach Lane and Green Canyon Road.

Resurfacing will also happen on the 0.07 miles of Riverview Court between Avocado Vista Lane and the cul-de-sac, 0.63 miles of Sycamore Drive between Green Canyon Road and the end of Sycamore Drive, 0.18 miles of Vine Avenue between Alvarado Street and East Mission Road, 0.06 miles of the alley west of Main Avenue between Alvarado Street and Fig Street, and 0.11 miles of the alley east of Main Avenue between Ivy Street and East Alvarado Street.

Six segments of Permanent Road Division Zone 13A totaling 5.76 miles will be resurfaced: 0.30 miles of Brodea Lane from Sumac Road to the end of Brodea Lane, 0.48 miles of Citrus Drive from Wilt Road to the end of Citrus Drive, 0.55 miles of Pala Mesa Drive from Daisy Lane to the end of Pala Mesa Drive, 1.03 miles of Sage Road from Sumac Road to State Route 76, 0.98 miles of Sumac Road from Wilt Road to Sage Road, and 2.42 miles of Wilt Road from Sumac Road to Reche Road.

The PRD Zone 50 includes 0.25 miles of Knoll Park Lane which will be resurfaced from Hillcrest Lane to 1,330 feet north of Hillcrest Lane. The 0.84 miles of PRD Zone 53 resurfacing will consist of 0.66 miles of Knoll Park Lane from 1,330 feet north of Hillcrest Lane to the end of Knoll Park Lane and 0.18 miles of Vista Del Lago between Knoll Park Lane and the end of Vista Del Lago.

The Bonsall roadway segments which will be resurfaced are 1.16 miles of Camino Del Rey between Via Marina Elena and Camino Del Los Caballos, 0.26 miles of Dentro De Lomas between Gopher Canyon Road and the cul-de-sac, 0.08 miles of Felicia Way between Dentro De Lomas and the cul-de-sac, and 0.12 miles of Nella Lane between Gopher Canyon Road and the cul-de-sac. All of those are county-maintained roads.

Old Highway 395 in Rainbow will be resurfaced for the 1.36-mile segment between Second Street and the Riverside county line and the 2.00 miles of Rice Canyon Road from Mile Post 2.0 to State Route 76 will also be resurfaced.

Three PRD Zone 55 segments totaling 3.76 miles will have new surfaces: the 2.45 miles of Gomez Creek Road from Rainbow Crest Road to the end of Gomez Creek Road, 0.52 miles of Rainbow Crest Road from the end of the county-maintained road to Gomez Creek Road, and 0.79 miles of Rainbow Crest Road from Gomez Creek Road to the end of Rainbow Crest Road.

PRD Zone 8 is in Pala, and 3.22 miles of Magee Road will be resurfaced between Central Avenue and Chula Vista Circle.

The estimated construction cost for the county-maintained roads, including contingency, is $46,300,000. Road Repair and Accountability Act revenue from the 2017 increase on gas tax and vehicle registration fees will provide $28,705,000, a prior-year balance in the county's Road Fund will be the source of $7,860,000 of the amount, the TransNet half-cent sales tax will account for $5,700,000, and San Diego Gas & Electric franchise fees the utility pays for its use of public roadway will fund $4,035,000.

An assessment on property within the PRD zone, including potential fund balances from prior years, will be used for the estimated $3,276,500 cost to resurface the private roads.

On a countywide basis, the resurfacing will begin in spring 2020 and is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.