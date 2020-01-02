TAC recommends retention of E. Mission Road, Winter Haven Road speed limits

Contingent upon concurrence from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the speed limits on East Mission Road and Winter Haven Road will be maintained.

The county's Traffic Advisory Committee reviewed Winter Haven Road and three segments of East Mission Road during the Dec. 13 TAC meeting and recommended that the speed limits be retained and recertified for radar enforcement.

The radar recertification will require board of supervisors' approval, and that is slated for the March 25, 2020, meeting of the county supervisors.

"They came in right as was," said TAC secretary Kenton Jones.

Board of supervisors support would retain the 35 mph speed limit on East Mission Road between Iowa Street and Industrial Way, the 45 mph speed limit on East Mission Road between Industrial Way and 450 feet east of Stage Coach Lane, the 45 mph speed limit on East Mission Road from 450 feet east of Stage Coach Lane to Old Highway 395, and the 45 mph speed limit on Winter Haven Road between Brooke Road and Winterwarm Road.

For a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is within an adjacent 5 mph increment to the 85th percentile speed. Periodic recertification, including a supporting speed survey, is required for continued radar enforcement and the county's Department of Public Works or a DPW contractor typically conducts speed surveys every seven years.

The speed limit may be rounded either up or down from the 85th percentile speed. The speed limit may also be rounded down an additional 5 mph if findings are made that the road has conditions which would not be apparent to a motorist unfamiliar with the road.

East Mission Road is a two-lane road for all three segments with centerline and edgeline striping and bicycle lanes. The mobility element of the county's general plan classifies East Mission Road as a Light Collector west of Brandon Road and as a Boulevard for the remainder of the street.

The segment of East Mission Road between Iowa Street and Industrial Way measures 0.72 miles. The travel lane width varies from 24 to 40 feet while the roadbed width ranges from 36 to 60 feet.

A traffic survey was taken Sept. 25, 2019, 350 feet west of Minnesota Avenue and produced an average daily volume of 17,710 vehicles consisting of 9,003 westbound and 8,167 eastbound motorists.

The two-way traffic count in March 2012 at that location was 17,770 vehicles, and previous traffic surveys resulted in average daily volumes of 18,270 vehicles in November 2005 and 14,620 vehicles in February 1998.

The 0.72-mile segment had 34 reported collisions, including 12 which involved injury, during the 36-month period from Aug. 1, 2016, to July 31, 2019. That equates to a collision rate of 2.52 per million vehicle miles. The statewide average for similar roads is 1.80 collisions per million vehicle miles.

A speed survey in 2012 was taken at one location, specifically 1,000 feet east of Brandon Road. The 2012 speed survey at that location had an 85th percentile of 39.7 mph with 78.6 percent of drivers within a 32-41 mph pace.

Speed surveys between Iowa Street and Industrial Way were taken at two locations in fall 2019. A Sept. 25 speed survey was conducted at Minnesota Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The 540 vehicles had an 85th percentile of 38.3 mph and 83 percent of the drivers were within a 30-39 mph pace.

The most common speeds were 35 mph with 71 motorists, 34 mph with 64 drivers, and 33 mph with 55 vehicles. Seven drivers who crossed the survey point at 45 mph were the fastest while the four slowest motorists traveled at 26 mph.

The other speed survey was taken 725 feet east of Brandon Road Oct. 2 between 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. That survey measured 327 vehicles whose 85th percentile was 40.8 mph with 86 percent of drivers within a 33-42 mph pace.

The most common speeds were 37 mph with 41 drivers and 39 mph with 39 vehicles while 38 motorists apiece were driving 35 mph and 36 mph. The fastest vehicle was traveling at 48 mph while the slowest driver had a speed of 28 mph.

If speed surveys are taken at more than one location along a reviewed segment a "speed zone" for the entirety of the speed surveys can be used. The speed zone for East Mission Road between Iowa Street and Industrial Way was 39.5 mph.

The distance along East Mission Road between Industrial Way and 450 feet east of Stage Coach Lane is 0.68 miles. The travel width ranges from 24 to 36 feet and the roadbed width ranges from 32 to 56 feet.

The Sept. 25, 2019, traffic survey 150 feet east of Stage Coach Lane counted 10,062 westbound and 9,748 eastbound vehicles or 19,810 in total. Surveys east of Stage Coach Lane and west of Knoll Park Lane had average daily volume figures of 19,510 vehicles in March 2012.

East Mission Road between Industrial Way and 450 feet east of Stage Coach Lane had 27 reported collisions between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2019, for a collision rate of 1.85 per million vehicle miles. The collisions included 16 in which at least one injury occurred. The statewide average for similar roads is 1.19 collisions per million vehicle miles.

The 2012 speed survey was taken 240 feet east of Knoll Park Lane. The 85th percentile was 47.0 mph and 79.5 percent of the motorists traveled within a 38-47 mph pace.

The Oct. 2, 2019, speed survey was taken 200 feet east of Knoll Park Lane between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The 470 vehicles had an 85th percentile of 47.7 mph with 79 percent within a pace of 39-48 mph. The most frequent speed was 45 mph with 62 drivers while 42 motorists traveled at 46 mph and 41 vehicles were at 42 mph when they crossed the survey point. The fastest two motorists drove 57 mph while the two slowest drivers were at 35 mph.

East Mission Road from 450 feet east of Stage Coach Lane to Old Highway 395 is 3.27 miles. The travel lane width ranges from 24 to 40 feet and the roadbed width ranges from 36 to 48 feet. The most recent traffic survey for that part of East Mission Road was taken at Live Oak Park Road May 15, 2019, and counted 20,670 vehicles consisting of 10,578 westbound and 10,092 eastbound drivers.

A March 2012 traffic survey taken east of Live Oak Park Road had a two-way daily volume of 21,500 vehicles.

Between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2019, East Mission Road between 450 feet east of Stage Coach Lane and Old Highway 395 had 91 reported collisions including 39 with injuries and one fatal collision. The collision rate for that portion of East Mission Road is 1.23 per million vehicle miles. The statewide average for similar roads is 1.19 per million vehicle miles.

Speed surveys for that segment of East Mission Road were taken at two locations in 2012.

The 2012 speed survey at Riverview Drive lowered the 85th percentile at that location to 44.0 mph with 70.7 percent of the drivers within a 35-44 mph pace while the 2012 speed survey at Las Vistas Road had an 85th percentile of 45.0 mph with 87.0 percent of the motorists within a pace of 38-47 mph.

Surveys at three locations were taken May 15, 2019. The survey at Riverview Drive was conducted between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The 85th percentile was 46.4 percent and 84 percent of the 408 drivers were within a 38-47 mph pace.

The most common speeds were 43 mph with 51 drivers, 44 mph with 45 motorists, and 45 mph with 44 vehicles. Two drivers at 35 mph were the slowest while the fastest motorist had a speed of 54 mph.

A speed survey 200 feet east of Sunny Heights Road was taken between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and measured the speeds of 396 vehicles. The 85th percentile speed was 50.6 mph and 79 percent of the motorists were within a pace of 43-52 mph.

The most frequent speed was 45 mph with 51 drivers, 48 vehicles were traveling at 48 mph, and 37 motorists crossed the survey point at 47 mph. Two drivers had the highest speed of 60 mph while a motorist at 35 mph had the lowest speed.

The speed survey at Las Vistas Road was conducted between 1p.m. and 3 p.m. The 398 vehicles had an 85th percentile speed of 37.9 mph with 91 percent of the drivers within a pace of 31-40 mph. The 60 drivers at 35 mph made that the most common speed, 53 motorists were traveling 33 mph, and 50 vehicles had a speed of 34 mph. The fastest vehicle had a speed of 45 mph while the slowest driver was traveling at 27 mph.

The speed zone for the three locations had an 85th percentile of 45.0 mph and 84.7 percent of the drivers were within a pace of 37-46 mph.

Winter Haven Road between Brooke Road and Winterwarm Road has a distance of 1.07 miles. The two-lane road has centerline and edgeline striping. Each travel lane is 10 feet wide and the roadbed width ranges from 24 to 28 feet. Winter Haven Road is not classified on the mobility element.

The May 15, 2019, traffic survey was taken 500 feet east of Sunnycrest Lane. The 1,189 westbound and 1,114 eastbound motorists created an average daily volume of 2,303 vehicles. The December 2012 traffic survey east of Sunnycrest Lane counted 2,180 motorists and the September 1998 survey east of Sunnycrest Lane produced an average daily volume of 2,050 vehicles.

During the 36 months from Aug. 1, 2016, to July 31, 2019, the segment of Winter Haven Road had one collision, which involved injury. The collision rate of 0.37 per million vehicle miles compares favorably to the statewide average of 1.19 per million vehicle miles for similar roads.

The May 9, 2019, survey was taken 500 feet east of Sunnycrest Lane between 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. The 198 vehicles had an 85th percentile of 45.8 mph and 64 percent of the drivers were within a 37-46 mph pace. The most common speeds were 42 mph with 21 motorists, 37 mph and 40 mph with 14 drivers apiece, and 43 mph with 13 vehicles. A driver at 54 mph was the fastest while a motorist traveling 26 mph had the lowest speed.

"These are all stand pat," Jones said. "Good tool for radar enforcement."