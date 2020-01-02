Volunteer training sessions hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice

Meet new people, learn new skills, support your community

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Elizabeth Hospice invites individuals interested in helping adults and children impacted by serious illness and those grieving the death of a loved one to a free volunteer orientation session. Attendees will learn about a wide variety of opportunities that are available throughout San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County, including: serving as a patient companion, providing caregiver respite, performing aromatherapy, sewing Cuddle Bears, officiating at veteran pinning ceremonies, and much more. Information will be provided on both the application and training process.

Whether serving as a patient care volunteer or helping in the office, being a volunteer with The Elizabeth Hospice is a role that will never be forgotten, by the volunteer or each life that is touched by this kind act.

Prospective volunteers can choose from the following sessions:

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 1- 2:30 p.m. at The Elizabeth Hospice office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd. Suite 130, Escondido 92025

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Elizabeth Hospice office located at 27720 Jefferson Ave., Suite 200, Temecula 92590Volunteer training sessions hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 10- 11:30 a.m. at The Elizabeth Hospice office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130, Escondido 92025

To ensure a place at the volunteer orientation session, please contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to volunteer@ehospice.org.

