WOW program to be about trauma intervention

FALLBROOK – The January Woman of Wellness program will be about “Emotional First Aid Skills.” This event was scheduled to take place in November and had to be canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, so Fallbrook Regional Health District has rescheduled it for January.

While WOW usually take place on the first Thursday of the month, this one is scheduled on the second Thursday – Jan. 9, at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

Many people struggle to find the right words to say at a time of crisis, so Sher DeWeese, Executive Director of Trauma Intervention Programs, will present "Emotional First Aid Skills" and discuss the appropriate way to interact with those who have recently experienced a trauma.

TIP works with the Police, Fire and Sheriff’s departments, who call them when they go on scene of a trauma. TIP volunteers give emotional and practical support to the families involved in a tragedy.

TIP will be offering a training (referred to as an academy) in Fallbrook soon for anyone interested in becoming a TIP volunteer.

FRHD invites men and women to attend Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event with refreshments.

Donations of nonperishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.