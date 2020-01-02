Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Curtain Call Company announces auditions for "Meet Me in St. Louis – Live Radio Play"

 
FALLBROOK – Curtain Call Company will be holding auditions for their production of "Meet Me in St. Louis – Musical Live Radio Play" Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook.

This rendition of "Meet Me in St. Louis" was performed on the Lux Ratio Theater, Dec. 2, 1946. Three men, four women and one girl are needed. "If, however, more people wish to participate, I am prepared to double cast the show," said Mary Fry, producer/director.

Performances will be Feb. 28, 29, March 1, 6, 7 and 8, at the Fallbrook Women's Club. Rehearsals will be primarily Monday and Friday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Auditions will be "cold readings." In radio plays, each actor is required to portray more than one role and therefore must be able to create different characters with only voice inflection or accents. Radio plays also require no memorization, as the actors read from their scripts during performances.

Several of the songs from the movie starring Judy Garland are included in this script and, therefore, there will be some singing required by the entire cast. Most of the songs, however, will be sung by the actress portraying the role of Esther.

For more information, call Fry at (760) 468-6302.

