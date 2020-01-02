Library plans activities for children, teens and adults

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in January including concerts, book discussions and many teen and tween events.

Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. – Sunday concert by folk musician Dave Dersham who is currently based in Northampton, Massachusetts, and tours the subterranean folk pockets of the Northeast, Southern California and Texas.

Tuesdays, Jan.7, 14, 21 and 28 at 4 p.m. – Teen Time: Teens ages 12 to 17 are invited to join together for fun holiday activities: Jan. 7, Button Making; Jan. 14, Vision Board; Jan. 21, Piggie Banks; Jan. 28, Self Defense Class (Registration and waiver required).

Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. – Adult Art Class: Come enjoy a relaxing art session and create your own masterpiece. Registration is required and will begin Jan. 2. Confirm your spot by calling (760) 731-4650 or at the front desk.

Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at 3 p.m. – January Tween Takeover: DIY pillow construction, Jan. 11; decorate your own mug, Jan. 18; and candle making, Jan. 25. For ages 9 to 14. Tweens can sign up at the library’s front desk.

Monday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss “Crusaders: the epic history of the wars for the holy lands” by Dan Jones. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Monday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. – STEAM: The children’s afternoon STEAM program will meet to have fun making watercolors with pastel chalk.

Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. – Page Turners book club: The adult fiction book club will discuss “The Good Earth” by Pearl S. Buck. Copies of the book are available for check out.

Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. – Friends Concert Series: Louis Landon is a composer, Steinway artist and Pianist for Peace. He has played with some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry.

Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1-3 p.m. – Social Workers at the Library: Social workers will be on-site to help community members find local resources with mental health, housing and other community needs.

Monday, Jan. 20 – The library will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. Freaney’s guest will be pianist Dr. George Fee who will present a lecture concert “Robert Schumann: Deciphering His Personal Music Language.” Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Mezzo-soprano Kindra Scharich and classic pianist Dr. George Fee will present an emotional journey of the poetry and music of the Romantic Era. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society.

Monday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. – STEAM: The kids afternoon STEAM program will meet and learn a fun engineering craft.

Thursday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. – Special Teen Event: Teens are invited to play in a teen video game tournament.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library sponsored events.