Fallbrook FFA students compete at Field Day

Christal Gaines-Emory

Fallbrook FFA Correspondent

Two judging teams from the Fallbrook Chapter of the National FFA Organization competed in the Heritage Cup Dec. 14. The students did spectacular; the "Best Informed Greenhand" team took home the first-place cup, and all three participants placed individually, according to the chapter advisers.

The "Floriculture" team placed second overall, with multiple individuals placing well. The teams worked hard and did their best, their advisers said.

The Fallbrook FFA judging teams competed Dec. 7, at the San Diego Section Field Day with some amazi...