Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook FFA students compete at Field Day

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/2/2020 at 12:33am

Christal Gaines-Emory

Fallbrook FFA Correspondent

Two judging teams from the Fallbrook Chapter of the National FFA Organization competed in the Heritage Cup Dec. 14. The students did spectacular; the "Best Informed Greenhand" team took home the first-place cup, and all three participants placed individually, according to the chapter advisers.

The "Floriculture" team placed second overall, with multiple individuals placing well. The teams worked hard and did their best, their advisers said.

The Fallbrook FFA judging teams competed Dec. 7, at the San Diego Section Field Day with some amazi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/03/2020 21:52